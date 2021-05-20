Faris Lee Brokers $7.1 Million Sale of Two-Tenant Retail Property in Bullhead, Arizona

Bullhead, Ariz. — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the sale of a 52,944-square-foot retail property located within City Square Shopping Center in Bullhead. An undisclosed seller sold the property for $7.1 million. The name of the buyer was not released. The transaction included Smart & Final Extra! and Ashley Homestore, both of which are triple-net lease tenants. Chris DePierro of Faris Lee represented the seller in the deal.