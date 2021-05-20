newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Monica, CA

When Trumpism Comes to Santa Monica, Kids Lose

By Guest Author
Santa Monica Daily Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing up through the Bush and Obama years, politics were always contentious. Until 2016 though, I never fully appreciated just how ugly and bizarre things could get. One could call me naive, but frankly I never expected that nearly half of a Republican nominee’s voters would believe—with zero evidence—that the Democratic nominee for President ran a child sex ring out of the basement of a pizza parlor that didn’t even have a basement. And, aside from the rise of conspiracy theories, I didn’t expect the discourse of a major political party to devolve to the level of “[insert Sleepy Joe/Crooked Hillary] and the Democrats want to destroy America.” Even as I was forced to swallow that new national political reality, as a proud Santa Monican I at least clung to the hope that such juvenile disdain for truth and decency would not overrun my progressive hometown.

www.smdp.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
Santa Monica, CA
Society
Santa Monica, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Politics#Republican Party Politics#Progressive Politics#Democratic#Democrats#Smmusd#Trumpian#School Board#Columbia#Stanford#Kids#Truth#Sexist Garbage#Bizarre#America#Political Party#Dishonesty#Conspiracy Theories#Presumption
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
California Statehometownregister.com

California settles lawsuits over COVID worship restrictions

(The Center Square) – The state of California has settled a lawsuit brought against it by Liberty Counsel on behalf of Harvest Rock Church and Harvest International Ministry. All California churches can now hold worship services without restrictions as a result of the settlement. California Gov. Gavin Newsom was the...
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Pro-recall forces seek to cancel California’s progress

With the signatures tallied and the threshold for recall election met, media attention will soon shift to the campaign ahead. Will an embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom be able to persuade voters that he deserves to stay? Will an ambitious Democrat break party ranks and seek to position themselves as an alternative to Newsom? Will the election devolve into the cacophonous circus that we saw during the recall of Gov. Gray Davis in 2003?
California StateL.A. Weekly

Fully Vaccinated People Must Still Wear Masks Indoors, California Says

California will not align itself with the CDC’s most recent mask guidance, meaning fully vaccinated people will still have to wear masks indoors until June 15. June 15 is Gov. Gavin Newsom’s target date for a full state reopening and the next four weeks would gives businesses “time to prepare” for the coming changes in regulations.
California Statespectrumnews1.com

California won't lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, the state health director said Monday. “This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless...
Los Angeles County, CAspectrumnews1.com

LA County will wait for state to lift mask mandate

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County will adhere to California guidelines and wait until June 15 to lift the requirement for face coverings in indoor settings and crowded outdoor settings for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are...
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
mediaite.com

WATCH: Guy on a Bike Totally Eats it in the Background of MSNBC Live Hit

An MSNBC segment got hilariously distracted on Monday thanks to a cyclist who totally beefed it in the background of the network’s live report. NBC’s Guad Venegas was in Santa Monica, California to deliver a report on reactions to the latest masking guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Venegas set up shop on the beach in front of a bike path, where civilians cycled and roller bladed while Venegas covered the disapproving reaction the CDC got from the National Nurses United union.
California Stateksro.com

California Will Keep Mask Guidelines in Place for Another Month

California will not be changing mask rules just yet. The CDC relaxed recommendations last week, saying fully vaccinated people could lose the mask in most indoor and outdoor settings. California health officials said Monday the state will leave the current guidelines in place until June 15th. Dr. Mark Ghaly says the next four weeks will give the state and residents a chance to prepare for the change. He added today’s announcement does not mean that he disagrees with CDC guidelines. June 15th is also the date California has targeted for a full reopening and for getting rid of the color-coded tier system.
California StateHuffingtonPost

California To Keep Mask Mandate For Another Month

California will maintain its current mask mandate until June 15, when the state will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest guidance, essentially allowing people vaccinated against COVID-19 to remove masks in most settings. In a press call on Monday, California Health and Human Services secretary Dr. Mark...
California Statespectrumnews1.com

California to wait until June 15 to ditch COVID-19 mask requirement

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID- 19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus- related restrictions if current positive...
Santa Monica, CASanta Monica Daily Press

Survivor’s Fund helps first responders far and wide

National Police Week has closed, but local officers are hoping residents will continue showing support for first responders who have given their lives throughout the state. The Santa Monica Police Officers Association’s Charity Fund, also known as the Survivor’s Fund, was created after the death of Santa Monica Police Department Officer Ricardo Crocker, who died while on active duty in Iraq in 2005.
Los Angeles, CALos Angeles Business Journal

LA Travel Companies Are Bouncing Back

Last summer, Adam Duford, owner of Santa Monica based-Surf City Tours, struggled to book just a few passengers for his driving tours of Los Angeles. Now his open-air van is cruising the Hollywood sights and Malibu beaches with about 13 people on board, twice a day. It’s a far cry...
Santa Monica, CASanta Monica Daily Press

Letter to the editor

I am a long-time reader of SMDP, but I don’t understand how your paper would publish an article about a huge public safety “near miss” without identifying the cause (talk about an “elephant in the room”). Not to mention that hundreds of households in SM, including mine, would like to know who to look to pay for the thousands of dollars in damages (spoiled food, hotels) caused by the negligence of the yet-to-be-disclosed “third-party contractor.”
Santa Monica, CAthecorsaironline.com

SMC Provides Support for the APIDA Community

“You are not alone in this,” said Santa Monica College (SMC) President and Superintendent Dr. Kathryn Jeffrey in her statement of support in response to the shootings in the Atlanta area. In accordance with President Biden’s directive, flags throughout SMC flew half-staff March 18-22 in honor of the victims. On...
Santa Monica, CAsmobserved.com

Lyft, Veo, Spin Selected for Pilot Mobility Program in Santa Monica

Santa Monica this week selected Lyft, Spin and Veo to participate in its second Shared Mobility Pilot Program, slated to begin on July 1. The 21-month pilot program, approved by City Council in March, will feature 2000 electric bikes and scooters. It was designed to promote the health and wellbeing of Santa Monica residents and will include new technologies that can improve public safety and different device types to meet the needs of users, said city officials.