When Trumpism Comes to Santa Monica, Kids Lose

Growing up through the Bush and Obama years, politics were always contentious. Until 2016 though, I never fully appreciated just how ugly and bizarre things could get. One could call me naive, but frankly I never expected that nearly half of a Republican nominee’s voters would believe—with zero evidence—that the Democratic nominee for President ran a child sex ring out of the basement of a pizza parlor that didn’t even have a basement. And, aside from the rise of conspiracy theories, I didn’t expect the discourse of a major political party to devolve to the level of “[insert Sleepy Joe/Crooked Hillary] and the Democrats want to destroy America.” Even as I was forced to swallow that new national political reality, as a proud Santa Monican I at least clung to the hope that such juvenile disdain for truth and decency would not overrun my progressive hometown.