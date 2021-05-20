Giving comfort to those in need

The Original Congregational Church in downtown Wrentham is teaming up with Bikes Not Bombs, a non-profit organization in Boston, for an area-wide bicycle collection. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15 in the municipal parking lot across from the church. Most of the donated bikes will be shipped overseas through the non-profit’s international partners in Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Some of the bikes will be repurposed for its youth program, where teens learn bike safety and mechanical skills as they earn bicycles for themselves. Besides all types of bikes (road, hybrid, mountain, BMX, tandem, etc.), bike parts and tools are also being collected as well as helmets, lights, locks and pumps. All bike donors will be asked for a voluntary tax-deductible $20 donation, and receipts will be given for tax purposes. More info, call the church office at 508-384-3110.