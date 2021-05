Their last in-person visit was Christmas 2019, but after a year and a half brother and sister were reunited. Kendall Harris ventured off-Island to be met by his sister Tracy (Harris) Stillman. Since they have been Face-Timing regularly, the two recognized each other quite quickly. They visited, caught up and reminisced over brunch along with Tracy’s husband Nat and a former co-worker from Old Colony Montessori School in Hingham where they make their home.