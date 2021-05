If you’ve ever sat in a busy restaurant with an open kitchen, you likely can appreciate the organized chaos that back-of-the-house workers have to navigate during any given shift. Food is simultaneously being prepared, cooked and plated in a synchronized dance as order tickets keep filtering in. Managers, busy overseeing this process, have to keep a watchful eye not only on the choreographed chaos of the kitchen, but also on everything that is happening in the dining room. This seemingly never-ending cycle geared towards satisfying the customer in an expeditious manner doesn’t leave a lot of time for food service operators to focus on the waste management needs of the facility.