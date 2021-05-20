newsbreak-logo
Ohio State

Ohio sports teams, grocers, and bowling alley owners not happy with proposed sportsbook bill

Cover picture for the articleOhio’s grocery store owners are not happy. Neither are the bowling alley owners. And lottery operators aren’t exactly humming a happy tune either. Spokespeople for all three organizations spoke in front of the Ohio Select Committee on Gaming Wednesday afternoon, complaining that the sports betting bill, as crafted, is a rotten egg. Or a 7-10 split. Or a misread scratch-off (lottery metaphors are objectively difficult to conjure up).

