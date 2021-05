With the emergence of COVID-19, ghost kitchens took America by storm. According to Roaming Hunger, restaurants that pop up on Uber Eats and Doordash with no physical location require ghost kitchens — which are facilities where the food is actually made. Don't mistake this style of restaurant for virtual brands, though. Virtual brands are digital food concepts that are available through online and in-app orders only. Virtual restaurants, meanwhile, are when existing restaurants use their kitchens to tack on additional delivery-only menu items. Thanks to a growing reliance on delivery, these business models have flourished in the past year, and you shouldn't expect either to disappear anytime soon.