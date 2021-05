The UN Security Council will hold a virtual public meeting Sunday to address the soaring violence between Israel and the Palestinians, diplomats said Thursday. The United States, which had blocked an originally scheduled Friday session and proposed a meeting early next week, agreed to move the session -- requested by Tunisia, Norway and China -- to Sunday, the same sources said. The United States said earlier Thursday it wanted to give time for diplomacy. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, asked about the scrapping of Friday's session, had said the United States was not blocking a meeting but wanted to hold it later.