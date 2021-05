Body Ponca City Arts and Humanities Council is pleased to announce a Spring concert series call Music in the Courtyard. The FREE performances will take place May 13, 20, and 27 at the City Central courtyard located on the north side of the building. City Central is located at 400 E. Central in Ponca City. The concerts will start at 7:00 pm each night and last about an hour. The Mike Seals Jazz Trio will perform on May 13th and 27th, and Matt Williams will perform on May 20th. Please bring your lawn chairs, blankets, refreshments and enjoy a casual evening in the courtyard. Inclement weather cancels the show and it will not be rescheduled.