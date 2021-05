Experts caution that it’s not yet clear just how much of a factor that a virus variant designated B.1.617 has played in the catastrophic rise in cases in India. Amid a deepening crisis in India, the World Health Organization announced Monday that it had designated the B.1.617 variant, which has been growing more common in the country, as a variant of concern. Scientists still don’t know much about the variant, but they are worried that it may be helping to fuel the rise in the nation’s coronavirus infections, which experts say are likely undercounted.