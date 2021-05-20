newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Man accused of killing Yale grad student returned to Conn.

By DAVE COLLINS
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 13 hours ago

A Connecticut judge set $20 million bail Thursday for a man charged with killing a Yale graduate student and eluding authorities for three months before being arrested in Alabama, where officials said he was caught living under a fake name with $19,000 in cash, a passport and several cellphones.

Qinxuan Pan was extradited to Connecticut on Wednesday night and arraigned Thursday in New Haven Superior Court. He is charged with murder and larceny in connection with the fatal shooting of Kevin Jiang on a New Haven street on Feb. 6.

Pan's lawyer, William Gerace, said Pan intends to plead not guilty to the charges. He said Pan, 30, has no criminal record and is an “affable” young man. Pan appeared during the hearing via video from a lockup.

“I can’t imagine him doing this crime ... and I look forward to finding out the true facts,” Gerace said in a phone interview after the court hearing.

Pan, a researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an MIT graduate, was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama, on May 14. Authorities have not disclosed how they found him or what the motive for the shooting was.

Jiang, 26, had recently been engaged to be married. His fiancee, Zion Perry, graduated from MIT last year. Law enforcement officials have not disclosed any connections between Pan, Perry and the killing of Jiang.

Judge Brian Fischer set bail at $20 million and said if Pan manages to post it, he is prohibited from having any contact with a “protected person" with the initials Z.P.

Prosecutor Stacey Miranda said during the hearing that Pan rented an apartment in Montgomery under a false name and had $19,000 in cash, his father's passport and several cellphones. She asked the judge to set bail at $50 million, saying Pan's family is wealthy and he is a flight risk.

“The state believes his act of extreme violence, flight, the fact that he was very difficult to apprehend, the steps taken to elude law enforcement and his national and international ties prove he is an extreme danger to the community and a major flight risk," Miranda said.

Jiang was found wounded by multiple gunshots and lying outside his car on a New Haven street at about 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 6. Local and international arrest warrants were issued, and U.S. marshals offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to Pan's arrest.

Jiang, who grew up in Chicago, was a graduate student at Yale’s School of the Environment. He was an Army veteran who graduated from the University of Washington in Seattle in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies, according to an obituary prepared by his family.

Pan worked as a researcher in MIT’s computer science and artificial intelligence laboratory, according to his Facebook page. He is a U.S. citizen who was born in Shanghai, China. His last known address was in Malden, Massachusetts.

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
36K+
Followers
45K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Washington State
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
New Haven, CT
State
Alabama State
City
Washington, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Shooting#Yale School#Conn#New Haven Superior Court#Mit#Z P#Man#To Plead Not Guilty#Bail#Court Hearing#Criminal#Judge Brian Fischer#Malden#Authorities#Chicago#Shanghai#Seattle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Obituaries
Country
China
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Army
Related
Connecticut StateNew Haven Register

Pandemic stories: Six New Yorkers on why they moved to Connecticut

Deciding to relocate to a new city or state is more than just a financial transaction or logistical matter — it's a personal, carefully-considered decision, according to these six former New York City residents. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut received a greater share of new arrivals than similar locales in...
Connecticut Statewlad.com

Mask mandate expected to change in Conn. Wednesday

Ridgefield Parks and Recreation still requires wearing masks. While the CDC has altered its guidance on vaccinated people wearing masks, the State, for now, still has an executive order requiring all individuals to wear face coverings indoors. That is expected to change on Wednesday when other COVID-related mandates are dropped in Connecticut. The CDC does still recommend indoor mask wearing in certain circumstances. The state Department of Public Health is working on guidance for indoor events.
Connecticut StateHartford Business

CT colleges see growth with marijuana course, program offerings

In 2017 UConn horticulture professor Gerald Berkowitz and a group of 40 students toured the facilities of Curaleaf, one of Connecticut’s four medical marijuana producers, and picked up an interesting tidbit. “The CEO of the company was saying that he could never find any [job applicants] that had any knowledge...
Connecticut StateNew Britain Herald

CCSU reports zero new covid-19 cases

NEW BRITAIN – Central Connecticut State University reported zero new covid-19 cases for the week of May 7 to 13. Griffin Health tested 538 residence students and staff for the week of May 3 to 9 and no one tested positive. Forty-four commuter students were also tested, and no one tested positive, according to the university’s daily covid-19 dashboard.
NBC Connecticut

What to Know About Lifting of COVID Restrictions in CT Wednesday

On Wednesday, the governor is lifting most remaining COVID-19-related restrictions and he is also ending the indoor mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated. Gov. Ned Lamont’s decision comes after the CDC announced last week that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most indoor settings. Some businesses...
New Haven Register

Avoid the crowds along these 25 secret hiking trails around CT

While popular state park hiking areas filled up fast during the pandemic, forcing the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to close them, nearby land trusts and municipal open spaces sat relatively empty and unused. To enjoy our natural beauty without the crowds, skip the overused trails and visit these paths less traveled.
Connecticut StateCredit Union Times

Credit Unions in Connecticut and Texas Appoint New CEOs

Howard Brady will become president/CEO of the American Eagle Financial Credit Union in East Hartford, Connecticut’s second largest financial cooperative by assets. Brady will succeed current President/CEO Dean Marchessault who publicly announced last week his plans to retire at the end of the year.
Hartford Courant

After pleading for years, law enforcement in Connecticut finally has the power to issue investigative subpoenas, but prosecutors can use them only to investigate the police.

State prosecutors have pleaded for decades for a law enforcement tool their colleagues almost everywhere else in the country use routinely to crack open criminal conspiracies from gang murders to political bribery: An investigative subpoena that can be used to force reluctant witnesses to talk to investigators. The prosecutors got...
Connecticut StateNBC News

Connecticut teen charged after allegedly calling classmate racist slur on Snapchat

A Connecticut teenager was arrested and charged after allegedly posting a photo of a classmate with a racist slur to his social media earlier this month. The 16-year-old, who was not identified because he is a minor, was charged with ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality or race, as well as second degree breach of peace, Fairfield Police confirmed to NBC News on Monday. The photo has not yet been independently verified by NBC News.
Connecticut StateNew Haven Register

Long-term unemployed in CT eligible for $1,000 return-to-work bonuses

Connecticut’s long-term unemployed who go back to work will be paid $1,000 bonuses by the state of Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday. “Our unemployment rate is trending down a little bit,” Lamont said, stressing that more people should go back to work. “Some of the older folks decided they didn’t have to return to work.” He said it was hard for single parents to get back to work without reliable daycare.
Connecticut Statewshu.org

Connecticut Passes Law To Manage Long Island Sound's Uses

An ambitious inventory of Long Island Sound’s uses and resources, known as the Blue Plan, is now state law in Connecticut. Bill Lucey has a unique title — he’s the Long Island Soundkeeper. He’s a watchdog and advocate for the body of water that’s an economic and environmental backbone for Connecticut and Long Island.
bondbuyer.com

Connecticut rides ratings grand slam into $1 billion GO sale

Connecticut officials enter this week’s $1 billion general obligation bond sale armed with four upgrades in six weeks, including three within two days last week. Fitch Ratings on Friday upgraded the state’s GO rating to AA-minus. One day earlier, Kroll Bond Rating Agency and S&P Global Ratings elevated Connecticut to AA and A-plus, respectively.