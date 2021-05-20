Christopher Marlowe’s anti-Semitic concept of Jews
BOCA RATON, Florida — Christopher Marlowe (1564-1593), a contemporary of William Shakespeare, wrote an anti-Semitic play like Shakespeare. Shakespeare wrote The Merchant of Venice and Marlowe The Jew of Malta. Both writers were Englishmen. Both wrote excellent, very insightful plays. Marlowe was killed in a bar room brawl, apparently over a dispute about a bill, and died at age 29 after living only long enough to complete seven plays. Many critics consider The Jew of Malta and Dr. Faustus as his best plays. Some literature critics also claim that Marlowe wrote the plays attributed to Shakespeare.www.sdjewishworld.com