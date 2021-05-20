newsbreak-logo
Obituaries

Dorothy Lasik

 7 hours ago

Dorothy M. Lasik, 78, of Piety Hill, Oglesby passed away on May 20. There will be no services. Cremation rites have been accorded and a private family burial will be held at a later date per her request. Burgess Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting the family. Dorothy was...

