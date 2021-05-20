Dorothy Lasik

Cleo Caroline Smith slipped peacefully from this life in the arms of her loving parents on April 30th, 2021 after 7 short weeks of life. Cleo entered this life with a tiny, quiet cry March 9th, 2021 in Salt Lake City, UT. Born to her parents Kevin and Michele Smith of Panaca, NV, Cleo started her mortal journey with several heart defects. She fought valiantly through two open heart surgeries and countless procedures. Cleo is survived by 4 siblings, Keziah, Greta, Keaton, and Millie. Her paternal grandparents are Dick and Caroline Smith of Sparks, NV. Her maternal grandparents are John and Donnene Mathews of Pioche, NV. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 14th, 2021 at 11:00 am in Panaca, NV. A Viewing will be held at 10:00 am prior to the funeral service. Cleo will be buried in the Panaca Cemetery under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.snmortuary.com Cleo was a tiny miracle. During her short life, Cleo touched many lives and filled all of our hearts with love. You can follow her journey on Instagram @bless.herheart.