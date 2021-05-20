newsbreak-logo
U.S. Politics

At U.N., U.S. defends its efforts to broker Mideast ceasefire

sdjewishworld.com
 9 hours ago

By Michelle Nichols UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United States on Thursday defended its efforts to broker a ceasefire in renewed fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants after Washington found itself isolated at the United Nations over its opposition to any Security Council action. “We have not been silent,” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the 193-member U.N. General Assembly as it met to discuss the violence. “In fact, I don’t believe that there’s any country working more urgently and more fervently toward peace.” The United States has repeatedly …

