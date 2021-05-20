Burgess, Killingly earn Senior Night win

Abbie Burgess powered Killingly to a 76-73 Senior Night win against Bacon Academy with wins in the 100, long jump, triple jump, and high jump. Hannah Grudzien won the discus, shot put, and javelin events, while Emma Miller tied Killingy’s school record for the pole vault (8-6) … Bella Sorrentino finished first in the shot put and 100m and Jillian Edwards also captured a pair of first-place finishes in the 100m hurdles and high jump for Woodstock Academy in a 110-38 win against Windham. Edwards (100m hurdles), Linsey Arends (1600m) and Reegan Reynolds (400m) all qualified for the Class MM state championship meet for the Centaurs (6-0), who clinched the ECC Division II regular season title.