newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Burgess, Killingly earn Senior Night win

Norwich Bulletin
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAbbie Burgess powered Killingly to a 76-73 Senior Night win against Bacon Academy with wins in the 100, long jump, triple jump, and high jump. Hannah Grudzien won the discus, shot put, and javelin events, while Emma Miller tied Killingy’s school record for the pole vault (8-6) … Bella Sorrentino finished first in the shot put and 100m and Jillian Edwards also captured a pair of first-place finishes in the 100m hurdles and high jump for Woodstock Academy in a 110-38 win against Windham. Edwards (100m hurdles), Linsey Arends (1600m) and Reegan Reynolds (400m) all qualified for the Class MM state championship meet for the Centaurs (6-0), who clinched the ECC Division II regular season title.

www.norwichbulletin.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woodstock Academy#Baseball#Senior Night#Bulldogs#The Division#Bacon Academy#Centaurs#Ecc Division Ii#Bobcats#Lyman Memorial#Rbi#Clippers#Wolverines#Boys Track Killingly#First Place Finishes#Softball Sarah Mcarthur#Waterford#Ledyard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Lacrosse
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsysnlive.com

LEOPARDS FALL TO JACKSON ON SENIOR NIGHT

LOUISVILLE OH- It was senior night in Louisville and the Leopards recognized three players that brought a state championship to the program in 2019. Massillon Jackson spoiled the party though as they came in to Leopard country and stole the 6-4 win. Matti Bensen went 3-3 on the day for...
Marshall County, KYMarshall County Daily

Marshals celebrate Senior Night

Marshall County Baseball recognized six seniors Thursday evening on Senior Night before their game with Carlisle County. It was a beautiful sunny evening when the seniors and their parents took the field for Senior Night but the game was suspended at 3-3 in the third inning when a storm blew in.
Batesville, INGreensburg Daily News

Senior night victory for BHS tennis

BATESVILLE – Batesville's tennis team defeated Morristown 5-0 Monday on senior night. Betsy Harmeyer, Summer Ratcliffe and Chloe Saler were winners in singles play. Harmeyer needed a third set tiebreaker to defeat Emma Theobald 2-6, 6-3, [10-8] at No. 1 singles. Ratcliffe won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2, while Saler...
High SchoolMalvern Daily Record

Miller with Warriors victorious against Carlisle on senior night

Rallying back into the win column Monday, the Ouachita Warriors secured victory on the diamond hosting the Carlisle Bison 5-2 in their final regular season match-up in non-conference baseball competition at Warrior Field. On senior night, the Warriors’ lone senior Keith Miller went out on top while Ouachita came up...
Dubois, PACourier-Express

DuBois netters sweep DCC on Senior Night

DuBOIS — The DuBois boys tennis team was finally able to host DuBois Central Catholic for Senior Night on Wednesday and came away with yet another 7-0 victory on the season. DuBois (10-1) honored its eight seniors prior to the match, then all eight played a part in the victory.
Murray, KYMurray Ledger & Times

Lady Lakers get senior night win against Trigg

MURRAY—The Calloway Lady Lakers had a fun night on senior night as they routed Trigg County 15-0 on Friday. Calloway scored in every inning of the game in route to the 15-0 mercy rule win. Senior Caitlyn Powers had a great game not giving up a run and only allowing...
FootballWest Hawaii Today

Final wave: Kealakehe football seniors earn one more win on home turf

It wasn’t an official game. The opponents were their classmates, the clock only stopped after each quarter and the stats won’t be in any record books. But that hardly mattered to 11 Kealakehe seniors, who were all smiles and laughter — with a few tears — on Wednesday evening as the sun set on their final football game as Waveriders.
Lewistown, PAhometownsportsscene.com

MC softball gives seniors something to celebrate on Senior Night delight

LEWISTOWN – It was quite a senior night delight for the MIfflin County softball team as the blasted Cedar Cliff Monday night in Mid-Penn action, 13-7. Picking up the win was DeVanie Condrack while Madison Wolfgang came into to finish things, striking out six on the day. Condrack finished with four strike outs as well.
SoccerNorthern Virginia Daily

Generals dominate on senior night against East Rockingham

Senior nights have a special significance this spring. One year ago the COVID-19 pandemic took the opportunity to compete away from virtually every spring sports team. This season many teams aren’t waiting until their final home regular season game to honor their seniors. That’s why Stonewall Jackson honored the 11 girls playing in their final year for the Generals during just their third game of the season.
Jacksonville, ALsiuecougars.com

Matheny, Cougars Earn Friday Night Win at Jacksonville State

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – Behind a strong start from freshman Noah Matheny, SIUE baseball edged Jacksonville State 4-3 Friday in the opener of a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series at Jim Case Stadium. The win was the Cougars' first over the Gamecocks since March, 2015 snapping a 13-game losing streak in...
Mount Vernon, OHKnox Pages

Jackets launch 5 home runs in emotional Senior Night win

MOUNT VERNON – Anyone can steer the ship when the sea is calm. Latin writer Publilius Syrus uttered those words thousands of years ago, implying leadership under adverse conditions takes something extra – an uncommon toughness, an extraordinary resolve. Fast forward to Thursday night, and there stood Maddy Burdette. The...
High SchoolSanta Monica Daily Press

Senior Night at St. Monica’s High School

Senior: Amidst a tumultuous year, the Saint Monica’s Mariners Varsity girls basketball team has played a handful of games as the pandemic rules begin to ease. Graduating Seniors Myriam Abouhaidar, Madison Rodriguez, Abigail Rogers and Kacey Ruiz are highlighted at the annual Senior Night celebration.
Corry, PAthecorryjournal.com

Corry tops Sharon 10-4 on Senior Night

It was Senior Night at home on Tuesday as the Corry softball team did not disappoint, topping Sharon 10-4. After both teams did not score in the first, Corry scored three in the bottom of the second. Reghan Trask doubled home two and the Beavers scored another on a wild pitch making it 3-0.
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Freshmen propel Central to Senior Night win over South

CHEYENNE – Freshmen made Senior Night memorable for Cheyenne Central. The Indians topped visiting Cheyenne South 4-0 on Friday night. All four goals were scored by freshmen. “I like the spirit and balance we played with mentally,” Central coach Tim Denisson said. “We did a good job defensively of not falling asleep and adding a breakaway. Breakaway goals have been a real problem.
East Liverpool, OHReview

Liverpool has reason to celebrate on Senior Night

EAST LIVERPOOL — Evan Tice homered and had two singles with four RBIs as East Liverpool ripped Weirton Madonna 14-7 on senior night Tuesday. Jake Smith had two hits and an RBI. Paxton Grimes added a double and three singles with two RBIs. Mason Ludwig had a single double and two RBIs. Anderson Fitch had two hits and two RBIs. Derek Klein got the win on the mound and had two hits.