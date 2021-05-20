newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Massive Belgian manhunt continues for armed soldier on run

By RAF CASERT - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 23 hours ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — Over 400 specialized forces in Belgium have intensified their search for an armed soldier who is on a federal anti-terror watch list because of his extreme right-wing sympathies but was still able to hoard heavy weapons before disappearing this week. As the experienced soldier evaded capture for a third day running, the Belgian government looked for clues of blunders that could have allowed the 46-year-old to gain access to an array of weapons, including four anti-tank missile launchers, despite the knowledge he was a clear threat to society. The man, identified as Jurgen Conings, threatened several people, including a top virologist involved in Belgium’s COVID-19 program. He landed on the anti-terror watch list in February.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhunt#Brussels#The Third Man#Belgian#Ap#Heavy Weapons#February#Clues#Brussels#Running#Blunders#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Belgium
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Related
EuropePosted by
The Independent

Doctor who treated Putin critic Alexei Navalny goes missing in Siberia, police say

A doctor who treated Alexei Navalny after he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent has gone missing, according to Russian police.Alexander Murakhovsky, 49, is believed to have disappeared during a hunting trip in a forest in the Omsk region of Siberia on Friday.Witness reports suggested that he was last seen leaving the village of Pospelovo on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV).The ATV was found 6.5 km from the hunting base on Sunday, according to the regional ministry of internal affairs.Local police, officers from the national guard, hunting inspectors and local residents have all joined the search.Helicopters and drones have...
Militarycore77.com

Bananas: Footage of Marines Boarding a Ship Using Jet Suits

Gravity Industries was started by Richard Browning, an engineer descended from a line of pilots and with personal experience in the Royal Marine Reserves. It's a strange name for a company dedicated to fighting the definition of their own name; the UK-based company manufactures and sells Iron-Man-like jet suits that allow individuals to fly.
Violent Crimesvestnikkavkaza.net

Eleven killed in Russia's Kazan school shooting

Two unknown perpetrators opened fire at a school in Russia's Kazan, a source in the law enforcement said. "Nine people died, including eight children and a teacher," the source said. At least 32 people were injured, they are being taken to hospitals, a source in the republic’s Ministry of Education...
Public Healthuaemoments.com

Watch: Two Men Breaking COVID-19 Rules Get Arrested

Abu Dhabi Police arrested two men for blatantly violating precautionary measures that have been put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus. The men were caught by the Abu Dhabi Police after their video of entering a mall without masks, while still under quarantine, was shared on social media.
Militarykdal610.com

Colombian armed group captured 8 Venezuelan soldiers -NGO

CARACAS (Reuters) – A Venezuelan non-governmental organization said on Monday eight soldiers from the OPEC nation were being held by a faction of a Colombian rebel group that had issued a statement naming the officers, after fighting broke out along the countries’ shared border zone. Javier Tarazona, director of the...
Worldnewburghgazette.com

Teen arrested after deadly school shooting in Kazan, Russia

At least nine people, eight students and a teacher, have been killed after two unidentified shooters opened fire at a high school in Russian Federation. While school shootings are relatively rare in Russian Federation, there have been several violent attacks on schools in recent years, mostly by students. Local media...
Violent CrimesCBS News

WorldView: At least 25 dead in Brazil police raid; ex-Maldives leader survives attack

Police in Brazil are facing international criticism after at least 25 people, including a police officer, were killed in a ferocious gunbattle during a drug raid in Rio de Janeiro. Also, the former president of the Maldives survived an apparent assassination attempt, and officials in Germany opposed a U.S.-backed plan to waive patents on COVID-19 vaccines. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joined "CBSN AM" from London with headlines from around the world.
Public SafetyPosted by
Latin Times

French Pilot Tied To Target While Combat Jets Fired, Files Criminal Complaint

A French pilot has filed a criminal complaint after he was tied to a target while combat jets fired above his head as it was allegedly part of a “hazing ritual”. According to CNN, the complainant claimed that two of his superiors gave him “sarcastic remarks” before he was forced to wear an inflatable air force pilot outfit, raise his arms and stand as a “human clock”.
Lotterytheclevelandamerican.com

Merzouga, on the run for 24 years, after a massive lottery fraud

La Lotería Nacional, institución que nació en 1882 con la concepción de ayudar a los más necesitados y que en la actualidad se encarga de realizar los sorteos de las bancas de apuestas, ha sido, en muchas oces, un centro de engaño The people. There have been many scandals in...