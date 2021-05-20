The Crew to allow fully-vaccinated sections of fans at Toronto FC match

Toronto FC vs Columbus Crew 5/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Toronto FC (0-2-1) have made a poor start in the 2021 MLS season, having not yet recorded a single win. In their last match they were hosted by the New York Red Bulls, where they eventually lost by 2-0. The Red Bulls were much better in both halves, scoring a goal in each, while allowing Toronto to take just a single shot on target. Prior to that, Toronto FC had lost both matches against Mexican side Cruz Azul in the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-finals and were eliminated from the competition. Toronto have played a total of 7 matches in all competitions so far in the season, winning just 1 (1 win, 4 losses, 2 draws). They conceded 2 or more goals in all 3 MLS matches so far, and have not kept a single clean sheet.