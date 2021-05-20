The Crew to allow fully-vaccinated sections of fans at Toronto FC match
The Columbus Crew is getting closer to having full capacity at games and made another big leap on Thursday morning. The club announced there will be multiple sections of the stadium for people that are fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus for the home match against Toronto FC on May 29. The penultimate game at historic Crew Stadium will also be Pride Night to go along with another giant step towards full fan attendance for future matches.www.chatsports.com