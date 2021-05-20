Ventnor man threatened to kill woman in Pleasantville, police say
VENTNOR — A city man was arrested early Thursday after threatening to kill a woman in Pleasantville before fleeing. At 12:10 a.m., Pleasantville police notified Ventnor police that a man brandished a gun and threatened to kill a woman, Ventnor police said in a news release. The man, identified as 27-year-old Nazeer Sapp, fled the scene in a silver Ford Escape and may have been headed to an address in the 100 block of North Harvard Avenue in Ventnor.pressofatlanticcity.com