Pleasantville, NJ

Ventnor man threatened to kill woman in Pleasantville, police say

By Ahmad Austin
Atlantic City Press
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleVENTNOR — A city man was arrested early Thursday after threatening to kill a woman in Pleasantville before fleeing. At 12:10 a.m., Pleasantville police notified Ventnor police that a man brandished a gun and threatened to kill a woman, Ventnor police said in a news release. The man, identified as 27-year-old Nazeer Sapp, fled the scene in a silver Ford Escape and may have been headed to an address in the 100 block of North Harvard Avenue in Ventnor.

pressofatlanticcity.com
