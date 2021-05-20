newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

See Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Make His Movie Debut at 23

By Danielle Cinone
msn.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSee Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Make His Movie Debut at 23. Arnold Schwarzenegger has five children—Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, 31; Christina Schwarzenegger, 29; Patrick Schwarzenegger, 27; Christopher Schwarzenegger, 23; and Joseph Baena, also 23. Schwarzenegger's youngest son, Baena, born less than a week after Christopher, received widespread media attention in 2011, when it was revealed the actor and former governor of California had a child with Mildred Baena, a member of the Schwarzenegger family's household staff. Baena was only 13 years old when the story was plastered all over tabloids, and now, 10 years later, he is following in his father's footsteps. The 23 year old has long had a passion for fitness, and he's now entering the world of acting. Keep reading to see Baena on the set of his first Hollywood gig.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Person
Christina Schwarzenegger
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Katherine Schwarzenegger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Family Life#Tabloids#Best Life#Governor#Media Attention
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesKTVZ

Katherine Schwarzenegger says Chris Pratt is a ‘super-supportive’ husband

When it comes to navigating motherhood, Katherine Schwarzenegger says her husband, Chris Pratt, is her biggest cheerleader. The 31-year-old author, who welcomed her first child with the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor in August, opened up about her challenges and triumphs during the Mother’s Day edition of her Instagram video series, “BDA (Before, During, & After) Baby.”
Presidential ElectionRedbook

40 Famous People You Forgot Ran for Office

In September 2018, the legendary boxer said he was serious about running for president in 2020. "It's real," he told the Los Angeles Times. "That's the beauty of our nation. If Arnold (Schwarzenegger) can be governor, if Trump can be president, then why can't a Mexican American who won an Olympic gold medal, who's over 35 and a U.S. citizen, run for presidency?" Since De La Hoya hasn't made it to any of the debates, it's safe to assume his political aspirations have changed.
Celebritiescryptopolitan.com

Influenced by Warren Buffet, Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks down on cryptocurrencies

Arnold and Warren Buffet aligning philosophy on crypto. Hollywood movie star and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger has spoken down on cryptocurrencies or crypto investment. During a recent interview with New York Times, the Terminator actor held that he didn’t own bitcoin, dogecoin, or any other cryptocurrencies and revealed...
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger in LAST ACTION HERO Available on 4K Ultra HD May 18th

Arnold Schwarzenegger in LAST ACTION HERO will be available on 4K Ultra HD May 18th. Young Danny Madigan (Austin O’Brien) is a lonely 11-year-old boy who escapes from his bleak reality by watchingthe action adventure movies of his favorite film character, Jack Slater (Arnold Schwarzenegger). When his best friend, Nick the projectionist, gives him a special ticket to the new Slater film, Danny is magically transported into Jack’s world, where the good guys always win. Danny becomes his helper as Jack battles a trio of nefarious bad guys, Benedict (Charles Dance), Vivaldi (Anthony Quinn) and The Ripper (Tom Noonan). But things get out of hand when Benedict steals Danny’s magic ticket stub and transports himself into the real world, where crime can, and often does, pay. Jack and Danny must leave fictional Los Angeles for real-life New York and battle the villains without the aid of movie magic or stuntmen.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Sylvester Stallone Regrets Making 6 Movies In His Career

Sylvester Stallone is a bona fide legend and one of cinema’s all-time greatest action heroes, with a string of critical and commercial hits under his belt dating back almost 45 years. His catalogue has earned billions of dollars at the box office, he’s landed two Academy Award nominations and become a successful filmmaker in his own right, but not everything has been a slam dunk.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena, 23, Reveals New Career 2 Years After College Graduation

Joseph Baena’s got muscles to spare and his father’s good looks, but Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son revealed he’s taking an unexpected professional path in life. Forget The Terminator. Meet The Realtor. Joseph Baena, the 23-year-old child of Arnold Schwarzenegger, revealed on Monday (May 3) that he’s putting his college degree to work. “Super excited to start a new career in residential real estate,” said Joseph, who dubbed himself “not your average realtor.” He said he was “looking forward to growing and learning from my amazing team at [ARIA Silicon Beach Real Estate], but more so looking forward to putting you guys in a new home!”
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Ronnie C all set to make his Bollywood debut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI/PNN): Ronnie C is the newest kid in B-town! We hear that the former footballer and entrepreneur is all set to take the plunge into Bollywood and is on the verge of signing a contract with one of the biggest production houses in the country. His debut film is expected to go on floors this year and is set to release in early 2022.
TV & VideosETOnline.com

Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero's Son Elvis Makes His TV Debut

Amanda Kloots gets an early Mother's Day surprise on Friday's episode of The Talk. This will be her first Mother's Day without her husband, Nick Cordero, who died on July 5, 2020 after a battle with COVID-19. He was 41. Kloots begins to tear up on The Talk as Cordero's...
Celebrities995qyk.com

Anna Faris Says Her ‘Hand Was Forced’ In Chris Pratt Divorce

Anna Faris opened up about her split from actor Chris Pratt yesterday, and how she is feeling about it three years later. The 44-year-old actress was married to the Guardians of the Galaxy star for nearly a decade, from 2009 to 2018, and news of their split came as a surprise to fans in 2017, Yahoo! News reports.
CelebritiesMarin Independent Journal

Can Ben Affleck’s career survive another Jennifer Lopez romance — and being seen as a ‘talentless meathead?’

There’s the increasing possibility that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have rekindled the love affair that made them “Bennifer” and one of the most talked-about, joked-about and “over-exposed” celebrity couples of the 21st century. Affleck, 48, and Lopez, 51, were photographed by paparazzi on a recent getaway to Montana, where...