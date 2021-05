So said the elderly patient I saw yesterday. This lovely woman came to our practice for the treatment of extreme pain. At 99-years of age, she has survived multiple cancers and their associated treatments. She is now suffering from debilitating, degenerative joint pain. She has tried over-the-counter medications and opioids and is simply desperate for relief. Yet her major concern is what her grandchildren will think. As we spoke, I shared with her some of the histories of cannabis in an attempt to alleviate her shame regarding the idea of using cannabis medicine.