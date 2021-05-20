Exclusive Interview With Aaron Speach, CEO of Esports Technologies
Aaron Speach is the Founder and CEO of Esports Technologies, an Esports wagering company. Esports Technologies currently operates Gogawi, an overseas Esports betting platform that is live in over 140 countries, including South America, Central America, and Asia. The company is looking to offer consumers the best Esports betting experience around the world. The team is also working on several platforms for the United States market. The company recently had its IPO in April and went live on the NASDAQ exchange under EBET.www.lineups.com