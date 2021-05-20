newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleWESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. —Vincent James Brooks, age 61, of Wesley Chapel, Florida, formerly of Bradford, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at his home from cancer. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Johnie (“Darla”) White, whom he married in 1988; his three children, Ashley (Todd) Shaffer, Brittany (Josh) Blankenship, and Holly Brooks; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Lily Ella, Liam, Bentley, Robert, and Kendall; his mother, Shirley (Colbert) Derr; brother, Steve (Chris) Brooks; sister, Debra Meyer (Jim); brother, Michael Brooks; good friends, Mark Thomas, Steve Saintignon, Chad Davis, and Mark Beck; nephews, Casey Brooks, Scott Brooks, Steven Brooks, and Jordan Meyer.

