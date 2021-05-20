newsbreak-logo
Great Falls, VA

Meet the Local Forager Whose Wild Ingredients Show Up At Some Of D.C.'s Best Restaurants

By Nevin Martell
DCist
DCist
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Walking through the verdant woodlands near the banks of the Potomac River in Great Falls, Virginia, with forager Iulian Fortu is like a stroll through a wild supermarket. He periodically stops to point out a plant and offer up a tidbit of information. He spots sweet cicely (“it has a slight licorice taste”), wood sorrel (“the one over there that looks like clover”), and chicken of the woods mushrooms (“not ready yet; I might come back in a few days”). At a big patch of garlic mustard – “it works well in pesto” – he stops to cut down a bunch of the plants.

