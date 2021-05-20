Meet the Local Forager Whose Wild Ingredients Show Up At Some Of D.C.’s Best Restaurants
Walking through the verdant woodlands near the banks of the Potomac River in Great Falls, Virginia, with forager Iulian Fortu is like a stroll through a wild supermarket. He periodically stops to point out a plant and offer up a tidbit of information. He spots sweet cicely (“it has a slight licorice taste”), wood sorrel (“the one over there that looks like clover”), and chicken of the woods mushrooms (“not ready yet; I might come back in a few days”). At a big patch of garlic mustard – “it works well in pesto” – he stops to cut down a bunch of the plants.dcist.com