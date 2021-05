With a return to normal life in sight, many Angelenos are looking forward to returning to their commute. In order to encourage riders to choose the bus or light rail, LA Metro is introducing its Next Gen Bus Plan and Better Bus Initiative. These efforts will not only improve things like bus seating and lighting, but will also add dedicated bus lanes all over the city to make route times more efficient. For more on how your commute could get faster, listen to the full story here.