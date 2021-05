The Colonial Pipeline is up and running after a six-day shutdown, but some gas stations in Washington, DC and parts of the Southeast are still struggling with shortages. In the nation's capital, about 81% of filling stations still don't have gasoline, according to GasBuddy, a platform that tracks fuel demand, prices and outages. The platform also indicated that 58% of North Carolina gas stations are out of gas and 48% of South Carolina stations have run dry.