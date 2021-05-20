New roadside eats at Pilot Flying J with classic and spicy chicken sandwiches
Pilot Flying J, the largest network of travel centers in North America, is unveiling two new delicious crispy chicken sandwiches to its growing menu as more Americans are expected to hit the roads this summer. Available now at more than 300 participating Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers across the country, the Southern Chicken Sandwich and Spicy Chicken Sandwich have the flavor and quality ingredients to rival some of the top food brands.