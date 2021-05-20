Prosecutor Claims Andrew Brown Jr. Shooting Was 'Justified'

Police have found 10 bodies at the residence of a former Salvadorian cop, who has been arrested for killing two women. The former cop, Hugo Osorio Chavez Osorio, 51, was detained earlier this month for killing a woman and her daughter. Following his arrest, his house in the eastern town of Chalchuapa was searched. The police found seven pits with 10 bodies, some of them were believed to have been buried up to two years ago, reported ABC News.