Prosecutor Claims Andrew Brown Jr. Shooting Was 'Justified'
A North Carolina District Attorney has decided not to press criminal charges against the deputies involved in April's fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. In a press conference late Tuesday, District Attorney Andrew Womble announced his decision saying that Brown's death, "while tragic, was justified," before going on to explain that the three deputies involved in the shooting had reason to "believe it was necessary to use deadly force to protect themselves and others."www.papermag.com