Giordano: There's good news for conservatives in the PA primary results
In my view, the election this week gave us good news, bad news and possibly very good news this coming November. The good news is that Governor Wolf’s one-man-over-Pennsylvania during the pandemic was rejected by a margin of over 130,000 voters in Tuesday’s primary election. By voting "yes" to two ballot questions that would force the governor to involve the Legislature in decision-making during an ongoing crisis in Pennsylvania, voters rejected Wolf’s 436-day reign of so-called emergency power.www.theintell.com