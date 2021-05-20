newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Giordano: There's good news for conservatives in the PA primary results

theintell.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn my view, the election this week gave us good news, bad news and possibly very good news this coming November. The good news is that Governor Wolf’s one-man-over-Pennsylvania during the pandemic was rejected by a margin of over 130,000 voters in Tuesday’s primary election. By voting "yes" to two ballot questions that would force the governor to involve the Legislature in decision-making during an ongoing crisis in Pennsylvania, voters rejected Wolf’s 436-day reign of so-called emergency power.

www.theintell.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Philadelphia, PA
Government
City
Norristown, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Bucks County, PA
Government
County
Montgomery County, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Bucks County, PA
Health
City
California, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Soros
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Great News#Republican Primary#Primary Results#Fiscal Conservatives#Primary Election#Social Conservatives#Covid#Council Rock School Board#Korean American#Www 1210wpht Com#Philadelphia Voters#Governor Wolf#Voting#Wolf Substantial Approval#Progressive#Governors#Advocates#Southeastern Pennsylvania#Public Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Schneps Media

Preparing for the primary

Like in November’s presidential election, the winners and losers of Tuesday’s municipal primary may not be clear for several days, particularly in close races, as election officials work through tens of thousands of mail-in ballots. City Commissioner Lisa Deeley, who chairs the three-person board overseeing elections in Philadelphia, said to...
Pennsylvania StateWashington Times

Ex-Rep. Lou Barletta announces gubernatorial bid in Pennsylvania

Former Rep. Lou Barletta announced Monday he is running to become the next governor of Pennsylvania, vowing to “take back” the Keystone State from politicians “hell-bent on changing who we are and how we live.”. Mr. Barletta, one of the first members of Congress to endorse former President Trump in...
Pennsylvania StateDelaware County Daily Times

Opinion: Gov. Wolf, you owe Pennsylvania law enforcement an apology

Pennsylvania State Troopers go to work every day protecting the people of this commonwealth, understanding that we could lose our lives to save others. We accept that risk — and our families are forced to live with it. They lay in bed listening for the velcro rip of our bulletproof vest as we take it off so they can sleep in peace.
Pennsylvania StateBradford Era

Former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta announces bid for Pennsylvania governor

(The Center Square) – Lou Barletta, a former congressman from Pennsylvania and Hazleton mayor, said Monday he will seek the Republican nomination for governor in 2022. Barletta represented Pennsylvania’s 11th congressional district for four terms after drawing national attention over immigration policies he endorsed in the Luzerne County city during his tenure as mayor between 2000 and 2010. He left Congress in 2019 after a failed attempt to unseat Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., despite an endorsement from then-President Donald Trump.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

What you need to know before Pennsylvania’s primary election

PITTSBURGH — The next election in Pennsylvania is the 2021 primary election on May 18. Here is a guide to help ensure everything goes smoothly when you cast your ballot. When you vote in a primary election, you are choosing candidate(s) you want to see on the general election ballot in November. The candidate(s) who get the highest number of votes in the primary go on to run in the general election for each political party.
Pennsylvania StateStandard-Speaker

Barletta to enter Pennsylvania's GOP stakes for governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Lou Barletta, the Republican Party's Donald Trump-endorsed nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018, is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Barletta, 65, becomes the most prominent figure to enter a 2022 governor's race that Republicans have won every time in the past half-century when there is an outgoing Democratic governor and a first-term Democratic president.
Bucks County, PAtheintell.com

Replace political extremism with pragmatic solutions

I have been an enthusiastic participant in our nation’s political and policy institutions literally since my childhood when my father served as a Republican Supervisor in Northampton Township, Bucks County. After my college graduation I worked as a district assistant doing constituent services for State Representative John Renninger and then as his campaign manager in his unsuccessful campaign for Congress in 1976. I was a local Republican committeeman in Plumstead Township. I was elected to the State House at the age of 29, six years later to the State Senate and, in 1992, to Congress.
Pennsylvania StateWJAC TV

Pennsylvania's spring primary: ballot issues, judicial races

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Beyond the local races on ballots, Pennsylvania's primary election will determine the future of a governor's authority during disaster declarations. Voters statewide Tuesday will decide four separate ballot questions, including two on whether to give state lawmakers much more power over disaster declarations. Voters also must...