newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Paralympian David Wagner wants to change lives through wheelchair tennis

By LA Times Today Staff
spectrumnews1.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Wagner was born in Los Angeles and grew up in Washington state. At 21, he broke his neck, chasing a frisbee into the Pacific Ocean — leaving him a quadriplegic. But that hasn't stopped him. He took up wheelchair tennis and has won eight medals in the last four Paralympics. And now, the 47-year-old athlete is set to compete in the upcoming Tokyo Games. In an interview for LA Times Today, Wagner joined Spectrum News 1 anchor Kelvin Washington with his story.

spectrumnews1.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Chula Vista, CA
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Washington, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheelchair Tennis#Wheelchair Athletes#Team Sports#Spectrum News 1#La Times Today#Tokyo Paralympics#Table Tennis#Portland#Love#Doctors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related