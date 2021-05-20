Paralympian David Wagner wants to change lives through wheelchair tennis

David Wagner was born in Los Angeles and grew up in Washington state. At 21, he broke his neck, chasing a frisbee into the Pacific Ocean — leaving him a quadriplegic. But that hasn't stopped him. He took up wheelchair tennis and has won eight medals in the last four Paralympics. And now, the 47-year-old athlete is set to compete in the upcoming Tokyo Games. In an interview for LA Times Today, Wagner joined Spectrum News 1 anchor Kelvin Washington with his story.