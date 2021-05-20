newsbreak-logo
City announces summer passport program as part of 150th anniversary

Colorado Springs, Colorado
Colorado Springs, Colorado
 1 day ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – As local students finish the school year and make plans for the summer, the City of Colorado Springs invites them to take part in the 150th adventure passport program. The passport challenges young residents to visit different parks, museum exhibits and historic sites to learn more about the city’s history during our sesquicentennial, or 150th, year. Locations include Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, Evergreen Cemetery, Garden of the Gods Parks, Rock Ledge Ranch and North Cheyenne Cañon Park.

“While the program is designed for 2nd through 5th graders, all ages are encouraged to work together to explore our city,” said Meg Poole, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Program Coordinator. “Each location includes activities that provide lessons about what makes that site significant in our city’s history.”

Beginning Saturday, May 22, passports will be available for pick up between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum front desk or the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center. Passports are available throughout the summer on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. Once completed, kids can take the passports back to those locations and receive a coupon for one free kiddie scoop at any Josh & John’s Ice Cream location.

Several events and activities are planned to mark the city’s milestone anniversary. Visit ColoradoSprings.gov/COS150 for a complete list, including details about the passport program.

The City of Colorado Springs is the Home Rule Municipality that is the county seat and the most populous municipality of El Paso County, Colorado, United States. Colorado Springs is the second most populous city and the most extensive city in the State of Colorado. It is the principal city of the Colorado Springs, CO Metropolitan Statistical Area and is the second most prominent city of the Front Range Urban Corridor. It is located in east central Colorado, on Fountain Creek, 60 miles (97 km) south of Denver. At 6,035 feet (1,839 m) the city stands over 1 mile (1.6 km) above sea level, though some areas are significantly higher and lower. Colorado Springs is near the base of Pikes Peak, which rises 14,115 feet (4,302 m) above sea level on the eastern edge of the Southern Rocky Mountains.

