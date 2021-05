Home » Resident Evil Village » Resident Evil Village Rooftop Items. You need to collect all Resident Evil Village rooftop items to have that area shown as cleared on your map. It annoys the bejesus out of me not to be able to clear an area out. It usually means I forgot some important item behind or, God forbid, a key item. Bwisdes, this is what makes Resident Evil games what they are. There are many sections of the Resident Evil Village map that take a while to clear. One of those sections is the rooftop of Castle Dimitrescu. You’ll visit it on your way trying to get the Mask of Rage and escape the castle. We’ll show you where every Resident Evil Village rooftop item is, so you can clear the area and continue your adventure carefree.