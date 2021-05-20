Anglican Communion secretary general joins international Christian leaders in call for end to Colombian violence
[Anglican Communion Office] The secretary general of the Anglican Communion, the Most Rev. Josiah Idowu-Fearon, has joined other international Christian leaders to call on the president of Colombia to end the spiral of violence in the country. The letter has been signed by the leaders of four global Christian communions, three international ecumenical bodies and a regional Catholic bishops’ conference.www.episcopalnewsservice.org