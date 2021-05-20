Anglican Communion secretary general joins international Christian leaders in call for end to Colombian violence

Evangelism — it is a very misunderstood word for many people. When some people hear the word evangelism, they immediately think of the televangelists of the late 1980s and early 90s who gained so much notoriety due to their scandals. Others think about having to go and knock on the doors of strangers and hand out gospel tracts. Neither one of these has very positive connotations for the majority of people I know. The second alternative is often very scary for many Christians. They know they should share their faith, but they are very scared of having to make “cold calls” on strangers.