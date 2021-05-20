Is it IOWA Law to Turn on Your Headlights in the Rain?
It's more than just being safe, it's the LAW in Iowa. 321.384 When lighted lamps required. Every motor vehicle upon a highway within the state, at any time from sunset to sunrise, and at such other times when conditions such as fog, snow, sleet, or rain provide insufficient lighting to render clearly discernible persons and vehicles on the highway at a distance of five hundred feet ahead, shall display lighted headlamps as provided in section 321.415.koel.com