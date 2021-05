Amsterdam has long been a favourite city break destination for Brits, thanks to its pretty canals and gabled houses, compact historic centre, laid-back bike culture and plethora of outstanding museums and galleries.In fact, British nationals make more than two million visits to the Netherlands every year, half of which are trips to Amsterdam, according to the Foreign Office.After the UK government finally revealed which countries would be on its “green list” when foreign leisure travel resumes on 17 May in England, is it possible to visit Amsterdam again? Here’s what we know so far.Is Amsterdam on the green list?No. The...