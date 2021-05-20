newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

How Different Will Louisville's Style Look Next Season?

By Matthew McGavic
Posted by 
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 1 day ago

(Photo of Chris Mack and Louisville Players: David Butler II - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Since the end of the 2020-21 season, where they finished 13-7 and barely missed out on going to the NCAA Tournament, the Louisville men's basketball program has had a myriad of moving pieces.

David Johnson and Carlik Jones declared for the NBA; Aidan Igiehon, Josh Nickelberry and Quinn Slazinski all transferred, and Charles Minlend graduated. Counterbalancing the departures, Matt Cross, Jarrod West and Noah Locke transferred in; El Ellis is signing from the JUCO ranks; and Michael James and Roosevelt Wheeler are signing out of high school.

Even amongst the coaching and support staff, Louisville will look much different. Assistant coaches Dino Gaudio and Luke Murray were not retained, leading head coach Chris Mack to promote Kahil Fennell from director of basketball operations, as well as hire New Zealand National Team assistant Ross McMains.

Based on the current roster makeup alone, even with two free scholarships still open for a transfer or high school signee, you can draw conclusions that Louisville should be a much different team next season. But the question is, couple that with the coaching staff hires, specifically McMains, how will their style of play on both ends of the floor differ?

First, let's start on the offensive end of things. Traditionally, Mack has utilized a continuity pick and roll offense that uses unique schemes to take advantage of mismatches. As for newly-hired McMains, his offensively philosophy revolves around the ball to never stop moving, specifically in half-court sets.

This hire was undoubtedly made as a response to Louisville's sluggish pace under Mack, who had relatively up-tempo teams during his time as Xavier. But how much of his own philosophy is he willing adapt in favor of McMains's?

"There's going to be certain things that we keep that's been very good for us through my 12 years as a head coach, there's going to be some things that we add," Mack said. "I think, a small part, it's about our players too, and what their capabilities are, both to learn and execute some of the things that we put in. That's something that we have to be able to use this summer for quite honestly."

Speaking of the players, based on who Mack has brought in so far this offseason, they should be much better at one area in particular: shooting three-pointers. Of the six newcomers to Louisville next season, only Roosevelt Wheeler did not shoot over 40% from three-point range during his previous season of competition.

Of course, that's all for naught if you can't draw up a play to get them open, and McMains has long developed a reputation as an offensive tactician. But as he transitions to the college level, based on Mack's comments, it seems that the offense won't quite be as analytical as one would think, and McMains' input will mainly be used to increase tempo.

"I think (analytics) certainly has a place in the game, but it's not everything," Mack said. "Yes there is a little bit of that, but he's not just a computer geek. He's a basketball guy, He said before, his whole life has been dedicated to basketball. Although he's only 32 years old, he's got a lot more years of experience in the game than that."

Even if Mack didn't hire McMains, Louisville should play at a faster pace next season. As of now, the Cardinals have three viable starting options in the backcourt in West, Ellis and Locke, and they could still bring on another guard. Last season, they mainly relied on David Johnson and Carlik Jones, and if COVID doesn't present a problem again, they should be able to push the pace in full court sets due to guard depth.

"David and Carlik were playing 40 minutes a night. We were dealing with two COVID pauses where those guys had a tough time keeping their conditioning," Mack said. "Having said that, we've always wanted to play faster. I think our pace was not where we wanted it this past year."

Now let's transition to the defensive side. As far as the actual style of play goes, not much is really anticipated to change here. Mack says he wants to make some defensive changes, but it will be mainly coming from getting the proper personnel, both by ability and numbers, that can execute the game plan.

"While we may not look like a team that's running and jumping and having a guy on the ball 94 feet, I'd like to think that we can pick up from time to time, and increase our pressure more than we have over the last couple seasons," he said.

When it comes to defensive changes to Louisville next season, Mack admits that he doesn't want to change too much. If he changes too much to his pack-line defensive philosophy, then even the veterans will need help with the adjustments.

"If everything's brand new, I'm going to look like, and our players are going to look like. we did year one where you have 13 hands in the air asking questions at the same time," he said.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
69
Followers
168
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Louisville, KY
College Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Louisville, KY
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Murray
Person
Aidan Igiehon
Person
Dino Gaudio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Xavier Basketball#Butler Basketball#Ncaa Basketball#Cardinals#The Ncaa Tournament#Nba#New Zealand National Team#Covid#Juco#Louisville Players#Louisville Report#Style#Ky#David Butler Ii#Half Court Sets#Basketball Operations#Coaching Staff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Facebook
Related
Louisville, KYCard Chronicle

Monday evening Cardinal news and notes

—In addition to the Ross McMains announcement, Louisville men’s basketball also announced on Monday that DeVante Frazier is coming in from Colorado State to take over for the retired Fred Hina as athletic trainer. —After being swept by North Carolina, the Louisville baseball team has fallen completely out of the...
Louisville, KYPosted by
247Sports

Watch: Chris Mack, new Louisville assistants meet the media

University of Louisville head coach Chris Mack and the newest members of his staff met with the media on Monday afternoon. The more than hour-long virtual press conference covered many topics including, recruiting efforts, changing the pace of play, and more. Check out the entire press conference replay in the...
Kentucky StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach Cal Reacts To Kentucky’s Latest Transfer Addition

The Kentucky men’s basketball program added a talented facilitator from the transfer portal on Monday afternoon, with a commitment from Sahvir Wheeler. Almost nobody was as excited as head coach John Calipari. The Wildcats took advantage of the new rule adopted by the SEC that allows a one-time, intraconference transfer...
Louisville, KYCard Chronicle

Ross McMains named third Louisville basketball assistant

Chris Mack has rounded out his staff for the 2021-22 Louisville men’s basketball season with the hiring of Ross McMains as U of L’s third assistant coach. “I am thrilled to announce our newest assistant coach, Ross McMains,” said Mack in a statement. “After interviewing several candidates over the past month it was clear that Ross was the best candidate for the job. His ability to develop individual players, his feel for the game as a tactician and his desire to help Louisville win a national championship is real. Ross was highly recommended throughout the process as I talked to several coaches, general managers, agents and players all around the world. He’s super excited to get started at Louisville. Please welcome Coach McMains to the Cardinal family.”
Louisville, KYPosted by
247Sports

Louisville Baseball Notebook: Final Stretch

It was a rough week for Louisville baseball. The Cardinals were swept for the second time this season, dropping all three games at North Carolina. Sitting at 26-18 overall and 16-13 in ACC play, the Cardinals have just four game remaining on the regular season slate to find momentum before the start of the postseason.
Kentucky Statechatsports.com

What Sahvir Wheeler’s commitment means for Kentucky

Georgia point guard transfer Sahvir Wheeler is a Wildcat, committing to the Kentucky basketball program today over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State, among numerous other offers. Wheeler, a second-team All-SEC honoree last year, heads to Lexington as the conference leader in assists (7.4 per contest) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.68) in 2020-21. On the year, the newest Wildcat averaged 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game as a sophomore, with his point, assist and steal averages all leading the team.
Kentucky Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ex-Georgia PG Sahvir Wheeler transferring to Kentucky

Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler is staying in the SEC and transferring to Kentucky, he announced on social media Monday. Wheeler announced on April 20 that he was entering the transfer portal and testing the NBA draft waters. The 5-foot-10 sophomore averaged a team-high 14.0 points and an SEC-leading...
Kentucky StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Wheeler chooses Kentucky

ATHENS — Sahvir Wheeler has chosen to follow in the footsteps of basketball greats at traditional powerhouse Kentucky after leading Georgia to a 14-12 record (7-11 SEC) and setting a single-season program record for assists. The 5-foot-8 point guard joins a loaded Wildcats’ program that includes TyTy Washington, the No....
Louisville, KYcardinalsportszone.com

Meet Louisville MBB’s New Assistant Coach: Ross McMains

Ross McMains is a name that is new to many Louisville fans, but it’s a name that every Louisville fan needs to know. Chris Mack announced McMains as an assistant coach on Monday afternoon. Here is a quick introduction to Louisville’s newest assistant coach. McMains has been in the coaching...
Louisville, KYfox4kc.com

KC NWSL starts regular season with strong defense, draw against Louisville

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. — The KC NWSL team was on the road for their first regular season game, facing Racing Louisville this weekend. The match, a battle of defenses, was played against another new franchise, earning both inaugural teams a single point in the league standings. They were among four other teams in the eight-team Western Conference to tie.
Louisville, KYwhopam.com

U of L names McMains to basketball coaching staff

University of Louisville head coach Chris Mack announced the final new member of his coaching staff today in Ross McMains. McMains comes to Louisville from various roles in coaching and player development in the NBA, G League and international basketball for the past 14 years.
Kansas StateCBS Sports

Ranking college basketball's top committed transfers: Sahvir Wheeler picks Kentucky over LSU, Kansas

Kentucky's roster remake continued on Monday when the Wildcats landed a commitment from former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler. The 5-foot-10 former four-star prospect chose UK over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State after ranking fifth nationally in assists per game at 7.4 last season. Wheeler also averaged 14 points per game for the Bulldogs in the 2020-21 season despite shooting just 22.5% from 3-point range.
Kentucky Statechatsports.com

Twitter reactions to Sahvir Wheeler rocking Kentucky blue

The Kentucky Wildcats just picked up another commitment for the 2021-22 season, as Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler announced he will be rocking Kentucky blue. During the 2020-21 season, Wheeler averaged 14 points, 7.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds. He not only led the SEC in assists, but he led the league in assists-to-turnover ratio (1.68) showing that he is one of the elite playmakers in the country.