NOAA predicts above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

Daily Iberian
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI — Forecasters are predicting another above-normal Atlantic Hurricane season for 2021, but do not anticipate the historic level of tropical activity seen in 2020. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center published its predictions Thursday in its annual Atlantic hurricane season outlook. Forecasters predict a 60% chance of above-normal seasons, with 13 to 20 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes - including three to five which would be major hurricanes.

