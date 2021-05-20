newsbreak-logo
Iowa Falls, IA

Spokesman: Grassley 'doesn't have a legal role to play' in local man's immigration case

By Sara Konrad Baranowski
Iowa Falls Times-Citizen
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFour years ago, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley told Zalmay Niazy, a former Afghan interpreter for the American military who'd been wounded and threatened by the Taliban, that he would do everything he could to help him with his application for political asylum. But this week, after learning that Niazy's application has been denied, a spokesperson for Grassley said the senator "doesn’t have a legal role to play” in the process moving forward.

www.timescitizen.com
