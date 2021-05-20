Snap Spectacles Finally Evolve into Full AR Smartglasses with Standalone Immersive Superpowers
The biggest win in the race for consumer augmented reality smartglasses to date belongs not to Apple, Facebook, or Google, but Snapchat's parent company, Snap. In an Apple-style "one more thing" during the Snap Partner Summit keynote on Thursday, CEO Evan Spiegel revealed the next generation of Spectacles, which have finally evolved into standalone smartglasses capable of displaying AR content.