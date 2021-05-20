Snap Spectacles Finally Evolve into Full AR Smartglasses with Standalone Immersive Superpowers

The new Apple TV 4K with its A12 Bionic was more than a letdown because we were expecting some beefy hardware, which would prove that the company is taking gaming seriously. While that is not the case, it appears that a new rumor might give us some hope, but only a little. Apparently, Apple is working on a portable hybrid console that will feature a brand new SoC, and with it, we can expect some performance improvements along the way.