Sandra MacDonald’s grandson is the fifth generation of her family to have worked at the Lochaber aluminium smelter in the foothills of Ben Nevis. Her grandfather, George Beaton, was among the hundreds who joined “the factory”, as locals call it, when it opened in 1929, remaining there for the rest of his working life. Her father began work there in 1936 and returned after serving in the Navy during the Second World War. Mrs MacDonald worked there, before and after having children; her grandson, a joiner, only recently left.