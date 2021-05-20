Utica-area Section III sports roundup for Wednesday, May 19: Baseball, softball, track and field, golf, tennis
Mt. Markham 15, Clinton 0 (6 inn.) C (0-5, 0-6): Deanna Heintz 0-2, walk; Lindsay Dunda 0-2, hit by pitch. MM (4-2, 4-2): Totaled 4 runs in the 5th inning and 7 runs in the 6th inning; Madison Clark tossed a no-hitter while striking out 14. She walked the leadoff batter and hit the second batter with a pitch, but struck out the next 10 batters; Lauren Jones 2-3, home run, 2 walks, 2 RBI, 3 stolen bases; Delia Wilton 2-4, 3 RBI, 1 stolen base; Abagayle Nelms 2-4, walk, 2 RBI, 1 stolen base.