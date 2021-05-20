Utica-area Section III sports roundup for Wednesday, May 19: Baseball, softball, track and field, golf, tennis

Whitesboro held on for a 6-4 win over Rome Free Academy for a road softball win in the Tri-Valley League Thursday at Kost Field. “Live by the sword, die by the sword,” said RFA head coach Jerry Closinski. The team uncharacteristically had a some troubles defensively and on the mound that opened the door for several Whitesboro runs. RFA pitcher Laina Beer rarely walks battters, especially those leading off innings, he noted. But Thursday she walked the leadoff hitter three times, and all three times that batter came around to score. So did another who was hit by a pitch.