VIDEOS: New Disney PhotoPass x Snapchat Lenses Celebrate 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World has teamed up with Snapchat to create new lenses celebrating the resort’s 50th anniversary later this year. Right now, Disney fans at home can try out Snapchat Lenses featuring Mickey and Minnie. The mice stand next to you and can even give you a hug. After June 3, these Lenses will only be available at the Walt Disney World Resort. Until then, access the Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Lenses on the Disney PhotoPass Snapchat profile.