Covid-19 vaccine doses are in good supply on the Vineyard right now, after a dip in availability that sent many Islanders to the mainland for their first jabs earlier this month. “The supply this week is robust, so if folks want to sign up we have appointments for [Thursday] right through Sunday,” Martha’s Vineyard Hospital chief nurse and operating officer Claire Seguin said Wednesday night, during an online public forum hosted by Dukes County and the Communication Ambassador Partnership of Martha’s Vineyard.