The Easton Area School District will present the Little Rock Nine Awards of Excellence to 47 of its finest minority students. The awards are presented in honor of the nine African-American students who in 1957 dared to challenge racial segregation in public schools by enrolling in the all-white Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas. Even though the Supreme Court ruled in 1954 that segregated schools were unconstitutional, most Arkansas public schools were still segregated.