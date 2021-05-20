newsbreak-logo
Blue-green algae detected at two Caloosahatchee boat ramps

By Katelyn Massarelli
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 21 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Blue-green algae toxins have been detected at the Alva and Davis Boat Ramp on the Caloosahatchee River.

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a health alert for those areas based on reports of algae toxins found by the boat ramps. The department is recommending people avoid contact with the water.

Blue-green algae can cause gastrointestinal effects if swallowed, according to local health officials. Children and pets are especially vulnerable, so everyone should keep them away from the water during a bloom.

Stay up-to-date on alerts for the Caloosahatchee’s Alva and Davis Boat Ramp’s on the Florida DEP website. Anyone wanting to report a new algae bloom can visit DEP’s Algal Bloom Monitoring & Response webpage.

