Dissecting the four-cylinder engines that helped Toyota dominate the world
The pandemic aside, Toyota sold more than 9 million cars and trucks last year around the world. The key to this company’s prosperity is its broad portfolio of affordable models and a list of attributes that is topped by value and followed closely by quality, reliability, and durability—QRD, in industry shorthand. No other brand has polished QRD to such a brilliant sheen. Peel back the Toyota onion and you’ll find 1001 seemingly trivial things that register positively in the back of every owner’s mind: tight panel gaps, no ruckus as the transmission cycles through its gears, and faithful service over years of use.www.hagerty.com