Determination salvage underway

By Rich Saltzberg
Martha's Vineyard Times
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTugs and crane barges went to work on the sunken squid boat Determination Thursday in Woods Hole. “There’s two cranes out there now,” Conrad Roy of Tucker Roy Marine Towing told The Times Thursday morning. “They’re raising it now.”. “They have commenced salvage on the Determination,” U.S. Coast Guard Officer...

www.mvtimes.com
State
Rhode Island State
