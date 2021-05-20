newsbreak-logo
Charlotte County, FL

Man with fanny pack full of drugs hops fence to try to get away from deputies

By Katelyn Massarelli
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – A man arrested on drug charges hopped a fence to try and get away from deputies Wednesday afternoon.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried conducting a traffic stop on Adam McCarthy, but when he noticed deputies he continued driving toward his home. McCarthy got out of his car and started running through a backyard and jumped a fence.

While running after him, deputies said they noticed McCarthy dropped a black fanny pack. After McCarthy eventually stopped and was placed under arrest, the deputies found the fanny pack.

The fanny pack had over 9.9 grams of Fentanyl, over 9.9 grams of Methamphetamines, numerous pills, two spoons with narcotic residue, a glass smoking pipe, and a digital scale with Methamphetamine residue. CCSO said McCarthy also had $1,600 on him.

McCarthy was arrested on 4 drug-related charges as well as fleeing to elude law enforcement, resisting officers without violence, and driving with a revoked license as a habitual offender, according to CCSO.

