Test subjects from the Milgram experiments pose beside a "shock box". Credit: Yale University Manuscripts and Archives. Last month, a team of volunteers emerged from 40 days of isolation in the Lombrives cave in south-west France. This ordeal was part of a scientific study called the Deep Time experiment. The volunteers were tasked with going without sunlight, phones or clocks for the duration of the experiment. The study aimed to understand how the human brain would be affected as it lost its grasp on time and space. Putting human subjects, even volunteers, through this might seem ethically dubious, but pales in comparison to the questions raised by these three studies.