While the annual Lehigh Valley Beer Week is a little later than usual this year, a week full of beer is a week full of beer, no matter where it falls in the calendar. The annual celebration of brews and breweries around the Lehigh Valley got bumped from late February into mid-May due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the wait is over, as the week-long celebration kicks off on Saturday, May 15 and lasts through Saturday, May 22.