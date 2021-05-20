newsbreak-logo
Man Accused In 2003 Murder Of Wife Pleads Not Guilty

By City News Service
KPBS
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe husband of a woman who went unidentified for nearly two decades after her legs were discovered in a trash bin in Rancho San Diego pleaded not guilty Thursday to a murder charge. Jack Dennis Potter, 68, is accused in the death of 54-year-old Laurie Diane Potter, whose remains were...

